Courtney Love goes after 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo over similarities in concept art – The A.V. Club

Courtney Love and Olivia Rodrigo Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (Getty Images), Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Courtney Love is demanding her flowers for apparently inventing sad prom queens. Pop’s newest darling Olivia Rodrigo has been called out by Love for allegedly copying Hole’s Live Through This cover art to promote her Sour Prom concert film.

In an Instagram post, Love shares the image of Rodrigo, with the caption, “Spot the difference! #twinning!” Rodrigo replies, “love u and live through this sooooo much.” Love responded, telling the singer that her favorite florist is in Notting Hill, and that she’s expects a note.

The similarities between the images are undeniable: the purple background, the prom queen crown, bouquet of roses, and tear-smeared makeup. However, folks were quick to note other works that deal with emotional prom queens, such as Carrie, which Rodrigo names as an inspiration. While they bear a striking resemblance, a 56-year-old woman picking online fights with an 18-year-old over a widely used theme does not bode well for Love.

The Hole frontperson also shared the image on Facebook and Twitter, further discussing in comment threads why the alleged copying really grinds her gears.

“Stealing an original idea and not asking permission is rude. There’s no way to be elegant about it. I’m not angry. It happens all the time to me,” Love wrote.

G/O Media may get a commission

“It’s on Geffen (Rodrigo’s record label),” Love continued. “I’ve informed her I await her flowers and note. I sure hope it’s long. Does Disney teach kids reading and writing? God knows. Let’s see. Yes, this is rude. Rage inducing? Honey if I had a dollar for everyone this happens? I’d be real rich!”

This not Rodrigo’s only plagiarism accusation— people also called out the layered similarities between her promotional imagery and that of the band Pom Pom Club. Truly a tough day for anyone who wants to take photos with flowers, tiaras, cheerleader outfits or any other high school related themes.