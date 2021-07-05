Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Courtney Love has been amassing a catalogue of acoustic covers from her London home, having moved to England on a whim after watching the Downton Abbey movie. She is also recording songs for her first solo album since 2004. This weekend, she used the power of song to fully park herself in the #FreeBritney camp by covering “Lucky,” Spears’ song about how constrictive and unfulfilling the life of a pop star can be. Love tears up near the end of the song. “I’m actually crying,” she says. “I fucking hate this when it happens to me.

Courtney Love has had interactions with a few ancillary characters in the Britney Spears conservatorship. Both Love and Spears had dealings with Sam Lutfi; he acted as managers to both. In the New Yorker coverage of Spears’ conservatorship, Love calls Lutfi a “street hustler.” Currently Lutfi is the subject of a restraining order filed by Jamie Spears and the conservatorship. Love also took out a restraining order against Lutfi in 2018, alleging that he told her to “go choke on opiates and die.” Love also says in that same New Yorker story that Lou Taylor, a business manager who got close to Jamie Spears shortly before the conservatorship, tried to take control of her family’s estate. Taylor denies being involved in attempts at conservatorships for Spears, Love, and Lindsay Lohan.