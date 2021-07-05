Home NEWS Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow reunite for July 4
(CNN)The “Friends” reunion is still going strong.

Courteney Cox took to Instagram Sunday to reveal that she celebrated July 4 with her former costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.

In a second slide Cox snapped a picture with Laura Dern, who was also at the party.

    “Happy 4th! xoxo,” Cox captioned the photos.

      The group’s celeb friends weighed in, with Michelle Pfeiffer writing, “Happy 4th!

        “Cropped again!” David Spade joked.

        “Happy 4th, love” Tan France said.

            The three pals had recently reunited, along with Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, for a “Friends” reunion special for HBO Max.

            “It was an incredible time,” Cox said on the special. “Everything came together. We became best friends through just the chemistry, the whole thing. It was life-changing and it forever will be – not just for us, but for people who watch it, and that’s such a great feeling to carry forever. I’m really thankful, and I love you guys so much.”

