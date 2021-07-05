courteney-cox,-jennifer-aniston-and-lisa-kudrow-reunite-for-july-4

(CNN) The “Friends” reunion is still going strong.

Courteney Cox took to Instagram Sunday to reveal that she celebrated July 4 with her former costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.

In a second slide Cox snapped a picture with Laura Dern, who was also at the party.

“Happy 4th! xoxo,” Cox captioned the photos.

The group’s celeb friends weighed in, with Michelle Pfeiffer writing, “Happy 4th!