Home WORLD NEWS Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow reunite for July 4 – CNN
WORLD NEWS

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow reunite for July 4 – CNN

by admin
written by admin
courteney-cox,-jennifer-aniston-and-lisa-kudrow-reunite-for-july-4-–-cnn

(CNN)The “Friends” reunion is still going strong.

Courteney Cox took to Instagram Sunday to reveal that she celebrated July 4 with her former costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.

In a second slide Cox snapped a picture with Laura Dern, who was also at the party.

    “Happy 4th! xoxo,” Cox captioned the photos.

      The group’s celeb friends weighed in, with Michelle Pfeiffer writing, “Happy 4th!

        “Cropped again!” David Spade joked.

        “Happy 4th, love” Tan France said.

            The three pals had recently reunited, along with Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, for a “Friends” reunion special for HBO Max.

            “It was an incredible time,” Cox said on the special. “Everything came together. We became best friends through just the chemistry, the whole thing. It was life-changing and it forever will be – not just for us, but for people who watch it, and that’s such a great feeling to carry forever. I’m really thankful, and I love you guys so much.”

            0 comment
            0
            FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

            You may also like

            Blue Jackets’ Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma...

            Pro golfer Gene Siller, 2 others found shot...

            Quentin Tarantino Buys L.A.’s Vista Theatre – Deadline

            180,000 Cubans flee their homes as Tropical Storm...

            Fears arise that Lambda COVID-19 variant from Peru...

            More than 1,000 Afghan soldiers flee into Tajikistan...

            In OPEC Deadlock, U.A.E. Steps Out of Saudi...

            One person dead after accident at Adventureland amusement...

            Miami condo collapse: death toll reaches 27 as...

            2 Chicago cops shot while breaking up 4th...

            Leave a Reply