court-strikes-out-etim’s-request-to-join-in-certificate-forgery-suit-against-pdp-guber-candidate

The Federal High Court in Uyo presided by justice Agatha Okeke has dismissed the application filed by a Peoples Democratic governorship aspirant in the May 25, 2022 primaries, Mr. Aniekan Etim seeking to be joined in the suit challenging the authenticity of the WAEC certificate of the party’s governorship candidate, Pastor Umo Eno.

Akan Okon, another governorship aspirant had filed a suit in the federal high court praying the court to disqualify Umo Eno, alleging that he was cleared in error by the PDP’s Screening Committee which sat in Portharcourt, Rivers State, to participate in the party’s primary

Justice Okeke, in her ruling on the application on Friday, held that Mr. Aniekan Etim was not a necessary party to be joined in the suit as he did not participate in the PDP primaries which produced Pastor Umo Eno as its governorship candidate.

The Court further held that although the applicant bought PDP governorship nomination forms for the primaries, he did not participate in the exercise because he had voluntarily withdrawn midway from the primaries through a press statement which was tendered in Court as evidence.

Justice Okeke had adjourned the matter to 29th August 2022 for the continuation of the hearing of the substantive case in which the plaintiff, Mr. Akan Okon, a former Commissioner for Economic Development and PDP governorship aspirant is challenging the authenticity of the WAEC certificate of the party’s candidate, Pastor Umo Eno.