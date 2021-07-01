Home News Africa Court Rules On El-Zakzaky’s No Case Submission On July 28
News Africa

Court Rules On El-Zakzaky’s No Case Submission On July 28

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
court-rules-on-el-zakzaky’s-no-case-submission-on-july-28

  Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) made a no-case submission before the high court sitting on Thursday in Kaduna State. Lead counsel to the IMN, Femi Falana said this was made due to the absence of sufficient evidence against the leader of the IMN, Sheikh Ibrahim Elzakzaky and his wife Zeenat. Meanwhile 15 witnesses were…”

Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) made a no-case submission before the high court sitting on Thursday in Kaduna State.

Lead counsel to the IMN, Femi Falana said this was made due to the absence of sufficient evidence against the leader of the IMN, Sheikh Ibrahim Elzakzaky and his wife Zeenat.

Meanwhile 15 witnesses were presented by the Kaduna state Government.

The high court judge has now set 28th July 2021 for ruling.

Sheikh Elzakzaky and his wife Zeenat are standing trial on charges bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of the public peace, among others.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Defection: Zamfara Deputy Governor Refuses To Join APC...

Nigeria-UK Discuss Electoral Act Amendment, PIB And Twitter...

Attack On Sunday Igboho A Sad Reminder Of...

335 Visually Impaired Candidates Participate In 2021 UTME

Super Eagles arrive in US ahead of Mexico...

Yobe: Religious leaders urge people to take COVID-19...

Lagos Assembly proposes new state universities, LASPOTECH upgrade

‘Why I don’t want kids outside wedlock’ –...

Nigeria, UK discuss Twitter ban, Electoral Act, PIB

Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest: Nigeria sitting on time bomb...

Leave a Reply