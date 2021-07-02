court-remands-twins,-one-other-in-osun

In Osun, a State Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo on Friday, remanded two twin brothers and one other in Ilesa Correctional Centre, for allegedly gang-raping girlfriend.

The three remanded boys were also alleged of sending the nude photographs of the victim on social media.

Olabode Kehinde, Olabode Taye and their accomplice, Bakare Yusuf were apprehended by the police and charged on a six counts charges, bother on unlawful carnal knowledge, indecent assault, conspiracy, breach of peace and damage of reputation of their victim, Rukayat Adebayo.

Presiding Magistrate, A.O Daramola ordered that suspected rapists be kept behind the bar due to the magnitude of the alleged offence.

Presenting his case, Police Prosecutor, Inspector Temitope Fatoba explained to the court that, “the three defendants and others now at large sometime in March 2021 at about 7 PM at Oke-Abuja area, Iragbiji conspired among themselves to rape, indecently assault, defame the character of Rukayat and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. Il laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.”

He noted that the defendants did with intent to injure the reputation of the victim posted on social media photographs of her nakedness after being sexually assaulted, thereby exposing her to hatred, or ridicule, or damage to her reputation.

But, the three defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge against them and their counsel, Najite Okobe applied for their bail orally on the most liberal term.

However, the police prosecutor opposed the prayer for bail, saying, “the victim is still under medical check and the offence is rampant in the society now.

He further explained, “They have been on the run, the police have to track them before they were arrested.

“There are still other two suspects that the police are looking for. If they are granted bail, it will jeopardize the effort of the police. .

“There is a likelihood for them to jump bail. It will even send a wrong signal to the member of the public,” he said”

The presiding magistrate, A.O Daramola ordered that they should be remanded in Ilesha Correctional Center till August 16th, 2021 and transferred the case to Iragbiji Magisterial District.