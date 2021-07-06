court-remands-ex-jamb-registrar,-dibu-ojerinde-over-alleged-n900m-fraud

A former Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Professor Dibu Ojerinde, has been ordered to be remanded in prison custody pending the time his application for bail will be determined.

Ojerinde was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday on 18-count charges of fraud.

Although the ex-JAMB Registrar denied all the charges, he was ordered to be taken to custody till Thursday when his lawyer, Peter Olorunmisola (SAN), will formally apply for his bail.

The counsel had made desperate efforts to convince Justice Obiora Egwuatu to allow Ojerinde continue with the administrative bail granted him by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Judge turned down the request on the ground that such was not grantable having been arraigned in court.

The plea that he be allowed home to enable him attend another trial in Minna, Niger State, on criminal charges was also rejected by the court.

At the time of this report, official of the Federal Prison Authority, Kuje were making moves to move him to prison

