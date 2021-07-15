court-remands-businessman-for-allegedly-impersonating-anambra-monarch

A Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State, has ordered the remand of an Abuja businessman, Dennis Ezebuilo, in police custody for allegedly impersonating the traditional ruler of Amanuke, in the Awka North Local Government Area of the state.

The court presided over by Justice Hyeladzira gave the order on Thursday.

Ezebuilo, who was arraigned on three-count charges allegedly committed the offence in December 2019.

The charges read in part, “That you Dennis Ezebuilo on or about the 31st day of December 2019 at Amanuke in Awka North LGA of Anambra State within the jurisdiction of this court did unlawfully and with intent to promote inter-communal war, incited some members of Amanuke community into believing you as His Royal Highness (Ogbodudu II) of the community by bringing division amongst the entire Amanuke community thereby commit an offence punishable under Section 42 of the Criminal Code Act, Cap C38 Laws of the Federation, 2004.”

“That you Dennis Ezebuilo on or about the 19th day of December 2019 at Amanuke in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State within the jurisdiction of this court unlawfully claimed to be the .imate traditional ruler of Amanuke community as against the decision of the Anambra State government and further incites some class of persons against the .imately recognised Traditional Ruler of the community, His Royal Highness Igwe Alphonsus Ezebuilo and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 42 of the Criminal Code Act, Cap C38 laws of the federation, 2004.”

“That you Dennis Ezebuilo on or about the 19th day of December 2019 at Amanuke in Awka North LGA of Anambra State within the jurisdiction of this court did unlawfully impersonate as His Royal Highness (Ogbodudu II) of Amanuke community, knowing it to be false and puts as such via the Internet and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 42 of the Criminal Code Act, Cap C38 laws of the Federation, 2004.”

Ezebuilo who is a cousin to the monarch pleaded not guilty to the three count charges brought against him and was remanded in police custody.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Marvelous Ezeakonobi from Force Headquarters, Abuja, earlier applied that the defendant be remanded in the Nigeria Correctional centre, due to the nature of his case but it was not granted.

Justice, Nganjiwa, adjourned the case to July 22 to enable the counsel to the defendant file necessary documents having rejected an oral application for bail of the defendant.

Speaking in an interview, the traditional ruler of Amanuke, HRH Alphonsus Ezebuilo, said he sought justice from the court because Anambra State Government duly certified him as Igwe on July 12, 2015, and was congratulated by his cousin (the defendant) only for him to later start laying claims to the throne.

The monarch said “I have been enduring him since because he is my relation. I decided to tame him with the law because he is getting out of hand.

“If I don’t do anything, it will look as if I am the one conniving with him. He goes about parading himself as Igwe even when he’s not. If you Google the Igwe of Amanuke, his name would appear.

“There is an event holding this month by one association which he is also invited as Igwe Amanuke. This is the same man that congratulated me after I received my certificate of recognition as Igwe Amanuke.”