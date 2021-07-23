Home News Africa Court remands 6 over alleged theft of train parts – bioreports
A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has ordered the remand of six accused persons in the correctional facility over the alleged theft of two aluminum train barrels.

The police arraigned the accused, Marvis Auta, Freeman Christian, Augustine Sam, Henry Emmanuel, Emmanuel Aniya, and Kefas Samson, on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, trespass and theft.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Isah Hassan told the court that Jonathan Daniel, a security guard with Nigeria Railway Corporation, Kafanchan, reported the matter at the police station on July 18.

Hassan said the accused trespassed into the Nigeria Railway Corporation compound in Kafanchan and made away with two aluminium train barrels.

According to him, the offences were contrary to Sections 58, 327, and 270 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

When the charges were read to the accused, they all pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor thereafter prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him call witnesses to prove the case against the accused.

The Magistrate, Michael Bawa, adjourned the matter until July 27 for further mention.

