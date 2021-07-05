court-orders-seizure-of-taraba-state-vehicles-over-debt

For failing to obey the order of the court to pay a company the sum of N550 million, the Federal High Court in Jalingo, Taraba State Capital, has ordered the impoundment of all vehicles belonging to the Taraba State Government.

The case is between N.A. International Ltd who filled for itself and on behalf of Closed Joint Stock Institute of Aerospace Instrumentation of the Russian Federation versus the Attorney General of Taraba State and the Government of Taraba State.

As of the time of writing this report, 16 vehicles have been impounded so far including an ambulance.

The judgment of the court in the suit marked FHC/JAL/CS/3/2020 pasted on the seized vehicles reads, “upon the judgment of this honourable court delivered on June 10, 2020, it is hereby ordered that the plaintiff is entitled to the payment of N550,000.000.00 being the amount due but unpaid to the plaintiff by the defendants.

“The N550 million is the amount due to the plaintiff by the defendants from the contract for the Satellite Survey and Analysis of Hydrocarbon Feed Stock Deposit of River Benue Valley territory of Taraba State.”

However, following the failure of the State government to honour the judgment of the court, the company again approached the court which also issued a writ of attachment and sale of goods ordered against the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Taraba State, and the state government.

Consequently, in compliance with the judgment, some vehicles belonging to the state government have been seized and kept in the custody of the court.