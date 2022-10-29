Court orders fresh PDP primaries in Hawul/Askira-Uba federal constituency Borno

The Federal High Court sitting in Maiduguri, Borno State on Tuesday, ordered fresh elections to be conducted for the House of Representatives seat for Askira- Uba/ Hawul Federal Constituency.

Justice Jude Dagat ordered that fresh elections be held in 14 days to ensure a candidate emerges for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the earlier elections had been nullified for lack of adherence to the 2022 Electoral Act and the party’s constitutions.

Dr. Midala Usman Balami had filed a motion on notice challenging the propriety of the primaries conducted by the PDP which was said to have been supervised by INEC at a different venue from the one specified by the party constitution and INEC Law.

Justice Jude Dagat ordered that only the previous contestants namely Dr. Midala Usman Balami, Yerima, Engr Daniel Bassi and Major Dika Nggada participate in the elections.

Reacting to the judgment, Counsels to the claimant Gbenga Ayoola and Ibrahim H. Nggada said the ruling of the court was an assurance to the common man that there is hope in democracy.

