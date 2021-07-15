court-orders-final-forfeiture-of-enerbett’s-$3.7m-to-nigeria

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of $3,719,855 found in the account of a company, Enerbett International Ltd., to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Justice Aneke gave the judgement on Thursday following an ex-parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Judge had, on June 18, 2021, ordered the interim forfeiture of the money.

Aneke asked anyone with lawful interest to show cause why it should not be finally seized.

In an affidavit, EFCC through its counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo told the court that the sum was part of credit inflows of $8,360,444 received by the firm.

The funds, according to him, were reasonably suspected to be proceeds of an unlawful activity.

The lawyer said the funds were surreptitiously transferred to conceal and retain in the account No.4694976024 opened in the name of Enerbett International Ltd domiciled in First City Monument Bank (FCMB).

Oyedepo added that $4,640,398 had already been removed by suspects in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/586/202.

“Before the intelligence by the EFCC, the company and its cronies had dissipated $4,640,398.33 leaving a balance of $3,720,046.10 as of 31st day of May, 2021”, he explained.

Justice Aneke held that the application was “meritorious and ought to be granted”. He then ordered final forfeiture to the Nigerian government.