An Akure High Court sitting in Ondo state has voided the acquisition of 20 hectares of land by the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs for the building of Skill acquisition Center in Agadagba-Obon in Ese- odo council area of Ondo State.

Justice Peter Ikujuni, who presided over the court said that the Federal Government was wrong to have acquired the land belonging to the Kekemeke family in Agadagba Obon in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the State without following the due process of the law.

The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs had in 2013 acquired the land of the Kekemeke family for the building of Skill Acquisition Center without paying compensation and following the due process for such acquisition.

Disturbed by the Federal Government action, the family through their lawyer, Oju Kekemeke filed suit No: HOK/31/2013 challenging both the State and Federal Government for illegal acquisition of family land.

The suit challenged the legality and validity of the purported acquisition of the approximately 20 hectares of land at Agadagba Obon, where the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs has built a Skill Acquisition Centre.

However, eight years after the suit was initiated, and the hearing of the evidence, the Court formulated three issues for determination which included whether the Claimants proved their title to the land in dispute.

The court also asked whether the defendants showed that it followed due process in its acquisition of the said land and whether the Claimants are entitled to all their reliefs.

While Oju Kekemeke represented the Claimants, Mr Isyaku Saleh, represented the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

Delivering judgement, Justice lkujuni agreed with the Kekemeke family that “the issue of Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs’ acquisition of the land in dispute looks like a case of “wuruwuru to the answer” in Nigerian social parlance.

Justice lkujuni, therefore, resolved all three issues in favour of the Claimants and ordered that the sum of N175, million be paid to the Kekemeke family by the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as the open market value and amount due to the Claimants as the owner of the said land in Agadagba-Obon.

The Court also ordered that ten per cent interest per annum be paid on the judgment sum by Defendant from the date of judgment until the judgment is liquidated.

