Court Denies Request To Transfer Orji Kalu’s Trial To Lagos

The Federal High Court in Abuja has denied a motion to move Senator Orji Kalu’s trial from the high court in Abuja to the Lagos division.In accordance with an earlier decision by the Court of Appeal that Lagos was the proper forum for the trial of the case, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had applied to the court that the N7.1billion money laundering charge against Kalu and two other individuals be transferred to the Lagos division of the court.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, who rendered a decision on the motion on Friday, July 22, denied it on the grounds that, in accordance with Section 98 of the 2015 Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), only the court’s Chief Judge is authorized to transfer such a case.

According to Ekwo, the prosecution twice requested a transfer in writing to the Chief Judge, a request that the Chief Judge denied.

He stated that the prosecution should follow the Chief Judge’s ruling or, in the alternative, that they were free to go back to the Supreme Court and request a review of their prior judgment mandating that the Federal High Court hear the matter again.

According to the court, granting the motion to move the case to Lagos would violate Section 235 of the 1999 Constitution and amount to a challenge to the Supreme Court of Nigeria’s authority and finality.

Ekwo declared in his conclusion that the EFCC’s application was a misuse of the legal system. He then gave Rotomi Jacobs, the prosecution’s attorney, a seven-day deadline to demonstrate good cause as to why he should not be barred from continuing the case’s prosecution.

