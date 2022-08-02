court-adjourns-suit-challenging-pdp-governorship-primary-in-rivers-to-august

A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party in the just concluded party primaries, Morgan West have asked the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt to join other aspirants including, George Kelly, Tammy Danagogo and Isaac Kamalu in the suit challenging the emergence of Siminialayi Fubara as the governorship candidate of the PDP.

West wants the court to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission from publishing the name of Fubara and recognizing him as the candidate of the PDP.

The governorship aspirant is claiming that the PDP governorship primary held in May, which produced Fubara as the party’s governorship candidate contravened parts of the Electoral Act as amended.

When the matter came up in court, the plaintiff through his Counsel, Idaye Ibrahim filed a fresh motion seeking to join other defendants.

But counsel to the PDP and Fubara, Mark Agwu in his submissions said the court lacks the jurisdiction to hear the matter

The presiding judge, Justice Adamu Turaki-Mohammed before adjourning the case to the 31st of August for ruling on the preliminary objections, cautioned parties against attempts to unnecessarily delay the matter.