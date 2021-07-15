Justice I. Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday, adjourned till October 5, 2021, for the continuation of trial in the case of Afeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, who was arraigned sometime in 2019 on an 11-count charge of credit card fraud preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Naira Marley pleaded not guilty to the charge, thereby leading to his trial.







Since the commencement of the trial, the prosecution had called two witnesses, Nuru Buhari Dalhatu and Augustine Anosike, both forensic experts with the EFCC.

They revealed to the court how the defendant allegedly frequently visited sites where stolen credit cards were sold to interested fraudsters, as well as other shocking evidence recovered from the defendant’s mobile device.

At the resumed sitting on Monday, the prosecution counsel, Bilkisu Buhari, informed the court that the matter was slated for cross-examination of the second prosecution witness, PW2, Anosike, and urged the court to call on the witness for the continuation of the hearing.

However, counsel to the defendants, Akinwale Kola-Taiwo, asked the court for a short date because “the matter is for mention today and not continuation as disclosed by the prosecution.”

Consequently, Justice Oweibo granted the prayer of the defense and adjourned the matter till October 5, 6, and 7 for the continuation of trial, DailyNigerian reports.