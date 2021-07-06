couple-with-big-height-difference-break-guinness-world-record,-man-says-he-never-thought-anyone-would-love-him

The Guinness World Records has recognised a couple, James and Chloe for their height difference

The 33-year-old husband said he never thought he would ever find love again due to his dwarfism condition

Chloe revealed that she was initially hesitant to date him out of fear of what people might say about their relationship

A couple has proven that love can overcome any hurdles after the Guinness World Records book officially recognised their union.

James and Chloe Lusted, who got married in 2016, were recognised in June 2021 after breaking the record for the greatest height differential of a married couple.

James and Chloe Lusted, with their daughter. Photo: Guinness World Records.

The record they broke is specifically for marriages between different sexes in which the woman is taller.

Chloe is 5 ft 5.4 inches while James stands at 3ft 7in, meaning their height difference is almost 2 ft.

James gave up on marriage

According to 33-year-old James, who is an actor and presenter, he never thought he would get married while growing up.

He said:

“I used to wonder who would want to marry a dwarf.”

On the other hand, Chloe said that her type has always been taller men, but it changed when she met James and fell for him.

People’s opinions

Chloe divulged that she was concerned about what people would say about their relationship when they started dating in late 2013.

She admitted:

“Honestly, I did have fears about how people would react.”

Chloe’s mother also had reservations about the relationship but later changed her mind.

Marriage, living with dwarfism

In 2014, James proposed to Chloe, and they were married in 2016 at a colourful wedding attended by family and friends. They are blessed with a 2-year-old daughter named Olivia.

James admitted that living with dwarfism is sometimes challenging.

“Being 3 ft 7 is tricky sometimes. But I can do everything you can do, just in a different way,” he said.

For instance, when making food, he usually stands on a chair. He also has a specially adapted car with raised foot pedals.

James Lusted’s car has raised foot pedals. Photo: Guinness World Records.

Chloe said:

“I think there is someone out there for everyone. Our love story is told to show you cannot judge a book by the cover.”

James said:

“Dwarfism does not own me. I own dwarfism. I want to live life in a big way, in a little body.”

