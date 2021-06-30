‘Counting On’ Canceled By TLC After 11 Seasons Ahead Of Josh Duggar Child Pornography Trial – Deadline

TLC has canceled the show Counting On after 11 seasons, the network confirmed to Deadline on Tuesday.

“TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On,” read the statement. “TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”

That situation is Duggar scion Josh’s federal trial for receiving and possessing child pornography, which was supposed to begin on July 6, but was pushed to November 30, 2021 just minutes before the show’s cancelation was revealed.

Counting On was a spinoff show meant to “follow the next generation of Duggars as they celebrate some of life’s milestone moments, including the realities of growing up and raising their own families.” It began in 2015 after the Duggar-centric predecessor, 19 Kids and Counting, was canceled amid the news of Josh’s alleged behavior. 19 Kids and Counting was, at the time, TLC’s most popular program. The last new episode of Counting On aired in September 2020.

In mid-May 2015, Josh apologized for “wrongdoing” after a police report surfaced and revealed that he was investigated as a teen for inappropriately touching five underage girls. His sisters Jill, 25, and Jessa, 24, said they were two of the victims. Shortly thereafter, TLC suspended and then canceled 19 Kids and Counting.

In 2019, Duggar’s workplace was raided by Homeland Security in connection with the ongoing federal investigation.

When Josh was charged in April 2021, the 33-year-old Duggar reportedly declined to have the charges read when he appeared before court via Zoom. His attorney plead “not guilty to both counts” on his behalf.