council-election:-streets-deserted-as-lagos-residents-go-to-poll

Most busy streets and roads in Lagos State have been deserted over the Local Government and Local Development Area elections currently taking place in the state.

The elections are taking place across the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Development Areas of the state as residents elect their Chairmen and Councilors.

bioreports observed that most streets and roads in the state, including the busy Awolowo Road, Lagos Island, hitherto known to be one of the most congested areas were empty on Saturday morning following the directive by the state government.

Recall that the state government on Thursday, announced a seven hours restriction of movement across the state to allow hitch free electoral activities on Saturday (today).

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, who made the announcement in a statement, explained that the restriction takes place between the hours of 8a.m and 3p.m on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

