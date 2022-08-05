could-there-be-a-new-conflict-between-armenia-and-azerbaijan?

Armenia and Azerbaijan are blaming each other for renewed fighting near the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The area is recognised as part of Azerbaijan, but is mostly controlled by ethnic Armenians.

Two Karabakh troops and an Azerbaijani soldier were killed in a district under the supervision of Russian peacekeepers.

The latest violence triggered calls for calm from Russia, NATO, and the European Union.

Both sides accuse each other of breaking the 2020 ceasefire.

So can the truce hold and prevent a new conflict?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Richard Giragosian – Director of Regional Studies Center in Yerevan, Armenia

Matthew Bryza – Former US ambassador and mediator on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Fariz Ismailzade – Vice rector, Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy