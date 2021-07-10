-
Reuters
Golf-Na quits British Open due to COVID-19 travel restrictions
The British Open, cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place at Royal St George’s in Sandwich on the Kent coast from July 15-18. “It was a tough decision but for my family and me it is best to skip The Open this year,” world No. 40 Na said in a news release issued by the R&A. Na, who picked up his fifth PGA Tour victory at this year’s Sony Open in Hawaii where he fired a career-low 61 in the third round, finished in a share of 12th at this year’s Masters and then missed the cut at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open.
Associated Press
LEADING OFF: Astros’ giveaways sure to grab Yanks’ attention
The Astros have planned a weekend of giveaway items at Minute Maid Park that’s sure to pique the interest of the visiting New York Yankees. Star second baseman Jose Altuve and his Houston teammates were loudly heckled in May when they played at Yankee Stadium for the first time since their sign-stealing was revealed. The Astros beat New York in the 2017 AL Championship Series on their way to the World Series championship, and topped them again in the 2019 ALCS on Altuve’s game-ending home run.
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Report: 95 percent of Broncos players have at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot
The Broncos appear to be leading the league in vaccinations. Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver reports that the Broncos are at nearly 95 percent of players who are either fully vaccinated or have taken one shot. On a 90-man roster, “nearly 95 percent” would suggest 84 vaccinated players and six unvaccinated players. That [more]
Associated Press
Sheets homers, Keuchel strong as White Sox beat Orioles 12-1
Baltimore-area native Gavin Sheets homered in his first trip to Camden Yards as a major leaguer, and Chicago White Sox routed the Baltimore Orioles 12-1 Friday night. Sheets, whose father, Larry, hit 84 home runs in six seasons with the Orioles in the 1980s, said before the game it felt weird to arrive in Baltimore as a visitor earlier in the week. “That home run was a really cool moment, not just for me but for my family,” Sheets said.