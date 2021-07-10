Reuters

Golf-Na quits British Open due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

The British Open, cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place at Royal St George’s in Sandwich on the Kent coast from July 15-18. “It was a tough decision but for my family and me it is best to skip The Open this year,” world No. 40 Na said in a news release issued by the R&A. Na, who picked up his fifth PGA Tour victory at this year’s Sony Open in Hawaii where he fired a career-low 61 in the third round, finished in a share of 12th at this year’s Masters and then missed the cut at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open.