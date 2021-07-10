Could Shiba Inu Coin Spike this month? – Thewistle

Shiba Inu becoming more popular day by day, as a lot of beginners showed curiosity about Shiba. The coin has gained some good momentum in recent weeks. While another prediction has been made that it might jump again this month.

ShibaSwap was also released recently, which is Shiba’s own decentralized crypto exchange. That allows investors to invest the coin, also can Bury, Dig, Fetch and Swap.

With the release of ShibaSwap the token gains almost a 14% rise in its value. Later on, the coin dropped to $0.000038 as according to Coin Telegraph.

Shiba Inu Party

Despite this, the coin may capture the market on July 20, as predicted. Because there will be a virtual Shiba Inu Party on July 20, announced by Shytoshi Kusama. The event will be placed virtually, in contrast, to discuss the ShibaSwap exchange and future representation of Shiba Inu Coin.

According to Coin Telegraph,

“While some networks have been accused of using spam transactions to increase on-chain activity, this is not the case

with Shiba Inu as the total value locked on the platform surpassed $1 billion just one day after its launch”.

Shiba Inu has a market cap of $3.5 billion and a trading volume of $656 million. The current price of the coin is $0.000007948, which is expected to gain some good flow on July 20.

From the last few weeks, SHIB Token has been gaining a lot of attention. This will lead the coin towards a successful way and may hold great value in the crypto market.

Furthermore, the Shiba coin may hit $1 by the year 2025, but the probability is negligible. If the coin gain some good flow once again then it might hit $0.000085 later this year.

The coin has been listed on Binance, Coinbase Pro, KuCoin, CoinBene, Probit Global, CoinDCX, WazirX, Crypto.com, OKEx, and Huobi. While the coin isn’t listed on Robinhood yet.