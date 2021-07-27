Could Google Cloud’s Approach To Customer Support Help The Search Giant Beat Amazon? – Forbes

Thomas Kurian, chief executive officer of cloud services at Google LLC, speaks during the Google … [+] Cloud Next ’19 event in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. The conference brings together industry experts to discuss the future of cloud computing. Photographer: Michael Short/Bloomberg

Before the pandemic, The Home Depot started migrating its IT systems and customer service software from its own data centers to Google Cloud servers.

As COVID hit, shoppers swarmed the home retailer’s websites, as DIY projects became the new “night out on the town.” Google Cloud provided the computing storage and power that enabled The Home Depot to meet that demand.

But the work between The Home Depot and Google did not stop there. The companies worked together to build a variety different cloud apps that enabled The Home Depot to offer services like curbside pickup or heavy equipment rentals digitally.

Last week, The Home Depot said it would extend a multiyear cloud services deal with Google Cloud. While terms of the contract were not disclosed, it shows the work Google Cloud has done to gain ground on its competitors — which can be attributed to the leadership of the unit’s CEO, Thomas Kurian.

A recent Bloomberg profile discusses Kurian’s leadership at Google Cloud, where he double downed on the unit’s sales organization, poaching top-performing salespeople from other enterprise software companies, like SAP.

As a result, Google has been able to sign high-profile clients, like The Home Depot. Google Cloud also counts Major League Baseball, Target and Goldman Sachs as clients.

The key to these deals may have been Google’s willingness to go beyond providing additional computing power. Bloomberg reports that Google Cloud is bundling products outside of its core offerings, like Maps and Android, to become a more appealing option to enterprise customers.

More importantly is Google Cloud’s approach to its clients’ problems. Google Cloud does not have one CTO. Instead, the company says its customers are the CTO. It runs the “Office of the CTO,” where managing director Will Grannis has said its the company’s ultimate goal to solve its clients most pressing issues.

Here, Google Cloud clients are not only able to leverage resources from Google Cloud, but from all of Alphabet’s companies. for larger projects. Kurian has also been known to engage with major clients to ensure success.

This has worked — in some aspects. Cloud Wars, a well-referenced measure of the 10 most influential cloud vendors globally, ranks Google as the #3 most influential vendor, above Salesforce, SAP and Oracle. In Q1 2021, Google Cloud brought in roughly $4b in sales, which was a 46% growth over the same period the previous year.

Despite that, Google Cloud is not profitable, posting an operating loss of $974 million for Q1 2021. During earnings calls, Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat has stood firmly behind Kurian’s work at Google Cloud and the company’s investments into its cloud business, indicating it’s a key to future profits.

But it seems like Google will only be willing to sustain the losses for so long. . reported Google’s goal is to become a top-two cloud player by 2023, before it re-evaluates its business.