could-former-boston-celtic-kemba-walker-be-los-angeles-bound-in-a-trade?

Knicks ready to trade for Damian Lillard? Nets tension with Kyrie Irving | The Putback with Ian Begley

In this week's episode of The Putback with Ian Begley presented by 888casino, SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley and Chris Williamson are joined by Matt Sullivan, author of Can't Knock the Hustle: Inside the Season of Protest, Pandemic and Progress with the Brooklyn Nets superstars of tomorrow. The guys take a deep dive into the tension between Kyrie Irving and the Nets front office, the Nets secret national anthem protests, and the call between Wayne Pratt (KD's father), Steve Mills, and Scott Perry in the leadup to 2019 free agency. Ian also gives his latest report on the Damian Lillard-Knicks saga and is joined by skills trainer Shawn Farmer to dissect the deadliness of Immanuel Quickley's floater.