could-europe’s-drought-worsen-its-cost-of-living-crisis?

Rivers drying up and farmland parched. Water scarcity in Europe is affecting lives and businesses across the continent.

Scientists warn that the current drought in Europe could become its worst in more than 500 years.

Water scarcity has hit more than 60 percent of the continent from Italy to the United Kingdom. An unusually dry winter and scorching summer heat have reduced rivers to rivulets. The historic water reserve lows have forced governments to restrict supplies. That shortage is seriously affecting nearly all sectors from agriculture to the shipping industry.

