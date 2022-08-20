Home WORLD NEWS Could Europe’s drought worsen its cost-of-living crisis?
WORLD NEWS

Could Europe’s drought worsen its cost-of-living crisis?

by News
2 views
could-europe’s-drought-worsen-its-cost-of-living-crisis?
From: Counting the Cost

Rivers drying up and farmland parched. Water scarcity in Europe is affecting lives and businesses across the continent.

Scientists warn that the current drought in Europe could become its worst in more than 500 years.

Water scarcity has hit more than 60 percent of the continent from Italy to the United Kingdom. An unusually dry winter and scorching summer heat have reduced rivers to rivulets. The historic water reserve lows have forced governments to restrict supplies. That shortage is seriously affecting nearly all sectors from agriculture to the shipping industry.

Elsewhere, we look at why the recovery in youth unemployment is lagging behind.

Plus, we speak to the spokesperson for Afghanistan’s ministry of finance about the economy one year after the Taliban took power.

Published On 20 Aug 2022

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Can a nuclear disaster at Zaporizhzhia be averted?

Montenegro government loses no-confidence vote

Russia accuses Ukraine of ‘chemical terrorism’ using toxin

French President Macron heads to Algeria to relaunch...

Guterres says UN working to get Russian food...

Thousands gather to fete South Africa’s new Zulu...

At least 15 killed as bus crashes at...

Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a...

Drone attack targets Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters

Friday’s storms cause flooded streets and mudslides in...

Leave a Reply