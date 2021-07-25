Cottage on tiny Welsh island with only one neighbour goes on sale – it can be yours – Times Now

Credit: Purplebricks

There’s something very curious and intriguing about small but picturesque Italian towns and insanely cheap homes.

The offers are real and anyone can become a homeowner by paying a small sum of money. There are, of course, some conditions that may alter a person’s decision.

But is it only Italy that is offering homes at beautiful locations? Certainly not.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made people around the world rethink the basics of life, and what they need to stay safe.

This explains why people living in apartments in big cities are now prioritizing health by moving to cleaner and greener towns offering a quiet living.

Amid the growing interest in suburban and small townhomes, a new home offer from North Wales is arousing the interest of homebuyers the world over.

A cottage on a tiny island off Anglesey in North Wales has gone on sale. The location has just one neighbour and the house can be yours if you spend £9,00,000 (Rs 9,2 crore)

The house is not ordinary, nor a randomly built establishment in the middle of nowhere.

According to reports, it was originally built in the 1700s after two fisherman’s cottages before it was converted into a bathing station. Now, it is just one of the two properties on the island.

What will the buyer get?

The cottage has four reception rooms, five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a sunroom, and a garden.

The kitchen comes with a utility room and there is also a study room and a dining room.

The home comes with two-thirds of an acre of land and the island has its own pedestrian causeway. A plot of land with a garage block and enclosed parking is just a five-minute walk away.

According to a report by LadBible, the sale is being handled by Louise Docwra for Purplebricks.

Speaking about the location and features of the home, Louse said it is ideal for those who need to work from home and those who need to go to work.

“It is in an idyllic and peaceful location but also close to the mainland, making it ideal for people who still have to go into an office or other workplace,” she said.

The property has already been listed on Purplebricks at an asking price of £9,00,000 Rs 9,2 crore.