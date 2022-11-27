Home F365 Says Costa Rica miracle puts Spain brilliance in perspective to curb CONCACAF criticism

Date published: Sunday 27th November 2022 12:29 – Will Ford

Costa Rica’s smash and grab against Japan has us drooling over Spain ahead of their clash against Germany and dampened criticism over CONCACAF allocation at the World Cup.

Costa Rica qualified for this World Cup by beating New Zealand 1-src in the inter-confederation play-off, having come fourth in CONCACAF qualification behind USA, Mexico and Canada. Just three points separated those four teams after 14 games, but the gap in quality apparent at this World Cup, just eight months after Costa Rica ended their qualifiying campaign with a 2-src win over USA, was significant enough to raise questions over their place in Qatar, and therefore the allocation of spots to North, Central American and Caribbean nations.

Costa Rica also beat Canada in that qualification campaign and any defeats to their fellow CONCACAF nations in Qatar were never by more than a single goal. All evidence ahead of the World Cup suggested the four sides were very evenly matched. But after Canada smashed Belgium but lost, the USA drew impressively with England and Mexico drew with Poland before matching Argentina in defeat, a 7-src spanking at the hands of Spain left the uninitiated bemused as to how Costa Rica qualified with their neighbours and question why we’re forced to watch them struggle while the Italians and Egyptians watch from home.

But a much-improved display against Japan has us pondering Spain’s brilliance more than the worth of the team they put to the sword.

It was the definition of smash and grab. Costa Rica scored with their first and only shot on target in the World Cup so far. Keysher Fuller appeared to dink his tame effort straight at goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda, who was too far off his line and mistimed his jump to flap at what would in cricketing terms be described as an absolute dolly.

“Football, eh?” was John Hartson’s response to the goal, after he had watched an admittedly leggy display from Japan, but one in which they looked like the only side with any hope of claiming victory. Japan could have drawn level after a couple of late moments of pinball, but couldn’t make it count as they did againt Germany, in a game which had clearly sapped a huge amount of their energy.

Costa Rica completed as many passes (23src) in the first half an hour against Japan as they managed in the full 9src minutes against Spain. The free-flowing tiki-taka that Luis Enrique’s side produced in that opening game had us drooling, but thoughts of World Cup glory were dampened by the only brigade who were similarly cautious after England’s 6-2 win. It was only Costa Rica, just as it was only Iran.

Despite victory, more fight, energy, possession and an actual shot against Japan, Costa Rica are clearly a limited side. Japan are the superior football team despite defeat and it’s not the sort of performance from Costa Rica that will put World Cup allocation questions to bed. It would take a second miracle for them to progress beyond the group stage.

Perhaps above anything, it was a game that provided perspective on Spain. Just as Iran’s display against Wales made England more fanciable, those seven goals for Spain on Wednesday look all the more impressive now against what proved to be a dogged defence on Sunday.

England then of course managed to moderate their own hype through a turgid performance against the USA, but victory over Germany for Spain, in whatever guise, would surely cement them among the tournament favourites. And football logic dictates that Spain should now batter Germany, who lost to Japan, who somehow contrived to lose to Costa Rica, who were smashed 7-src by Spain.