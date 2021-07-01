cosby-cheered-by-supporters-after-prison-release

-
Reuters Videos
Bill Cosby freed after sexual assault conviction overturned
Bill Cosby was released from prison Wednesday after Pennsylvania’s highest court on Wednesday overturned his sexual assault conviction.The Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision comes after Cosby served more than two years of a potential three- to 10-year sentence, following his 2018 conviction.The court found that a previous prosecutor had made a deal with Cosby not to charge him in the case.The comedian and actor was best known for his role as the lovable husband and father in the 1980s television comedy series “The Cosby Show,” earning him the nickname “America’s Dad.”But his family-friendly reputation was shattered after dozens of women accused him of sexual assault over a period of decades. His conviction was widely seen as a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement that brought forth an array of allegations against powerful men in Hollywood and beyond.Cosby was found guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in his home in 2004 after giving her unidentified pills.But the court ruled Cosby should never have faced charges after striking a non-prosecution deal with a previous district attorney more than 15 years ago… ruling he should not only be discharged, but adding “any future prosecution on these particular charges must be barred.”
Yahoo Entertainment
Attorney for Bill Cosby thinks ‘angry energy’ should be directed at the prosecutors
Jennifer Bonjean, an attorney for Bill Cosby, joined Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday, where she said the anger over the disgraced comedian’s release from prison is misdirected. Cosby’s 2018 sexual assault conviction was vacated by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court due to prosecutors using evidence from a 2005 deposition in which Cosby incriminated himself, the issue being that Cosby was promised by the district attorney at the time that he would not be tried if he gave up his 5th Amendment rights and took part in the deposition. “There had been an agreement, and a lot of this energy, this angry energy should really be directed at the prosecutors because this is a case about prosecutorial misconduct,” Bonjean said. “You may take issue with Mr. Castor for having made the agreement in the first place, and you should also take issue with the prosecutors who refused to honor that agreement.”
The AV Club
The Flash battles multiple Godspeeds as a speedster war erupts
For its first few seasons, The Flash’s Big Bads inevitably turned out to be speedsters. The show took a break from the pattern for a while, but now it doubles down…and that’s only the beginning. As “Enemy At The Gates” opens, there are two versions of Godspeed on the loose in Central City at once, which shouldn’t come as too much of a shock to a team that has battled multiple other versions in the past. By episode’s end there are twelve Godspeed clones, which would seem to be an insurmountable
Deadline
Ron Cephas Jones & Jasmine Cephas Jones To Announce Primetime Emmy Nominations
This Is Us co-star Ron Cephas Jones and Hamilton’s Jasmine Cephas Jones have been set to reveal the Primetime Emmy Awards nominations July 13. The father and daughter, who both won Emmys in 2020 in a first, will co-host the virtual event alongside Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma. The nominations reveal is set […]
TheGrio
Janet Hubert slams Phylicia Rashad’s Cosby tweet, claims she knows other accusers
Former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star, Janet Hubert, slammed fellow iconic TV mom Phylicia Rashad over her stance on Bill Cosby‘s prison release from a Pennsylvania state prison. “Phylicia what are you thinking!!!” Hubert wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. Hubert included a GIF of herself as Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.