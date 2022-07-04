corrective-step-will-be-taken-in-case-of-error:-nta-official

Experts and candidates have pointed out several errors in the draft answer keys for JEE-Mains (Session 1). Citing the errors in the answer keys, a chemistry expert said, “There are many such errors which crop up in every

JEE

(Main) exam. For example, the question ID 501176 for the second shift June 29 chemistry paper asks ‘In FriedelCrafts alkylation of aniline one gets…’ and four options were given. As per

NTA

key, the correct answer is option ‘C’— an amide product, whereas it should have been option ‘D’ (positively charged nitrogen at benzene ring). ”

Another candidate, based on the post-exam analysis at the coaching centre he attended, pointed out that in question ID 1373, none of the four answer options is correct.NTA released the provisional answer keys along with response sheet on Saturday. Candidates can download both from the official website and calculate their probable scores. In case of errors in the answer key, a candidate can challenge the same online by paying a fee of Rs 200 per challenge. The last date for filing challenge is July 4. “Once all the challenges are studied by the subject experts of

National Testing Agency

, the final keys will be released. In case of any error, corrective measures will be taken so that no candidate is disadvantaged,” said a senior NTA official.

The second session of JEE (Mains) will be conducted from July 21-30. The admit cards are likely to be issued around July 16.

