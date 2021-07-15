Corpses exposed as flood submerges graveyard in Yobe – The Nation Newspaper

By Duku JOEL, Damaturu

A heavy downpour on Sunday night submerged a graveyard in Yobe State, throwing up buried corpses at the cemetery.

The cemetery is located near a low-cost Housing Estate in Gashua town of Bade local government area.

The Nation findings reveal hundreds of graves have been ripped open with the flooding throwing dead bodies out of their graves.

The development shocked residents many of which described it as scary.

Yobe Governor Mala Mai Buni ordered the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to take immediate action to secure the graveyard and contain the situation.

Executive Secretary of YOSEMA, Dr. Mohammed Goje, confirmed work was ongoing at the graveyard.

Goje informed that his agency has commenced building the graveyard with cement blocks.

“Work is currently ongoing at the graveyard. We have bought in sand to sand fill some of the most flooded area and are building other places with cement block,” Goje stated.