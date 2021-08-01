Home Technology Corpse Husband teases new song in massive Twitch debut – Dexerto
Corpse Husband’s Twitch debut happened with a bang as he teased a snippet of his new song to tens of thousands of viewers before playing various games with Pokimane, Sykkuno, and Valkyrae.

After months of speculation, Corpse Husband confirmed he would host his first-ever Twitch stream to celebrate the fact he had 900,000 followers without even streaming on the platform.

The surprise announcement on July 31 — with only a day’s notice — sent his fanbase into a tizzy.

playing some games tomorrow w/ Valkyrae, Sykkuno, & Poki

gonna try streaming it aroundddd 2pm pst on Twitch if my brain lets me

could go either way idk so don’t count on me streaming 100%, but whether i stream it or not i’ll be playing for sure

thanks for sticking around

✨🖤

— CORPSE (@CORPSE) July 30, 2021

He spent the first few minutes talking to his friends, trying to figure out what to play.

After settling on Left 4 Dead 2, Corpse decided to play a snippet of his new song to celebrate the occasion. He leaked it once before but deleted the post. So, he gave fans a chance to listen to it again.

  • Read More: Valkyrae & Pokimane celebrate Corpse Husband song milestone

“I want to play the Poltergeist [song],” he said. “The song’s not actually named Poltergeist, but I’ll play it again. I want to see how loud it is.”

And when he did, he claimed that it was so loud, it “woke up everybody that was sleeping.”

After that, it was business as usual. They played games, talked about stuff, and created some entertaining content for their fans.

  • Read More: Valkyrae wants to help streamer similar to Corpse Husband

So, in the end, Corpse’s Twitch debut was a resounding success — which is no surprise given his popularity. It doesn’t matter what platform he streams on, his fanbase transcends them all.

He even crested the million followers milestone on his first stream.

First Twitch stream and we hit 1M followers on Twitch, thank you so much for everything, that was fun <3

— CORPSE (@CORPSE) August 1, 2021

As for whether it will be a regular thing, well, that’s a different story. He hasn’t explicitly said it’s his new home.  But even if it was just a one-off experiment or commemoration, it was one to remember.

