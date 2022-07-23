Corps member to be prosecuted for ‘inciting public’ against the police in Lagos

The Lagos state police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has revealed a corps member will be prosecuted for inciting the public against some police officers in the state.

A few days ago, a video of the corps member calling for help from passersby while being allegedly harassed by some police officers at the Ikorodu garage went viral and sparked outrage online.

A Twitter user named @realgoziee, who shared the video on the platform, said the officers had stopped the corps member identified as Temidayo David and his brother for a search and reportedly harassed them.

Temidayo reportedly created awareness and people joined in.

Sharing the video evidence, Goziee wrote,

“Another police brutality and assault witnessed yesterday as at 11am been 19-07-2022, by Temidayo David a Corp member serving in Lagos State. In David’s word “I was heading to Ojota, me and my younger brother yesterday at Ikorodu garage, then the Nigerian police stopped us, and started harassing us, they asked for our ID card which we showed them as Corp members even in our uniform, that was not enough proof for them. I asked them to check my bag if they will find any illicit substance or weapon in it but they choose to not, telling us to go inside there bus, then I insisted saying if they can’t do it publicly we are not going in, suddenly a police man on mofti gave me blow then they removed my cap, while my other brother was been carried like an animal. I quickly created awareness then people joined in, so the police just snatched my younger brother phone and they zoomed off saying we should come to there station.”

However, in a tweet, the command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that while the command has sanctioned the three officers in the viral video for alleged unprofessional conduct, the corps member will be prosecuted for inciting the members of the public against the Police.

In his words,