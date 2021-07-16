corporate-pacs-resume-donations-to-republicans-who-rejected-election-results

WASHINGTON—Big names in corporate America have resumed donating to Republican lawmakers who voted against certifying President Biden’s victory after the companies earlier announced pauses or reviews of their political donations in response to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

New campaign finance filings show political-action committees for Aflac Inc., American Airlines , Ford Motor Co. , General Motors Co. , Tyson Foods Inc. and United Parcel Service Inc. were among those that made recent donations to the campaigns of some of the 147 GOP lawmakers. The filings made Thursday to the Federal Election Commission cover the second quarter ended June 30.

The companies join Boeing Co. , Lockheed Martin Corp. , Northrop Grumman Corp. , the National Association of Realtors, Cigna Corp. and JetBlue Airways Corp. whose resumption of corporate PAC donations to GOP objectors had previously been made public.

The latest filings also show Toyota Motor Corp.’s PAC gave more than $85,000 to more than four dozen GOP objectors before announcing a halt to such donations last week. The company, whose decision was earlier reported by the newsletter Popular Information, has said it made the decision after listening to its stakeholders who were troubled by the donations.

The companies whose PACs have resumed donating weren’t among those that had made specific pledges not to give to the group of GOP lawmakers. Those companies, which include Amazon.com Inc., Walmart Inc., AT&T Inc., Nike Inc. and Mastercard Inc., have so far not made donations directly to those campaigns, FEC filings show.