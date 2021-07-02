Coronavirus vaccine: How side-effects differ in younger people and older people, as per studies – Times of India

- close
01/5What to expect with COVID-19 vaccination
02/5Why do side-effects differ from person to person?
Side-effects with the vaccine, which are usually said to be inflammatory reactions, could also differ based on gender, one’s age and the type of vaccine one gets. For example, younger people are said to experience higher intensity side-effects, in comparison to older ones.
Researchers are increasingly finding that post-vaccination side-effects are different across age groups and more likely to be reported by women under the age of 45. Based on the recent trials conducted by a leading UK-based university on the effect of mRNA and traditional technology vaccines, here are the most recorded side-effects amongst different age groups:
03/5Common side-effects in older people
It is said that our immune systems deteriorate as we age, and hence, as one gets older, the immune system doesn’t work as hard as it can in its prime. When a vaccine jab is injected, immune cells rush to response, and thus, with older ages, it mounts a slower response, or in a way, showcases milder reactogenic side-effects as compared to the younger ones.
Clinical data observed on trials across people aged 65 and above were testimony of the same.
Research also dictates that the most common side-effects recorded with older people include pain at the injection site, redness, swelling , body pain and fatigue. The precedence of fever as a classic post-vaccination side-effect was lesser seen. These were also the side-effects mostly seen in older individuals who chose to get the mRNA vaccines, i.e. Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID vaccines.
04/5Side-effects different in younger people
Our immunity is at its peak when we are young- in a way, it also makes younger people, i.e. those below the age of 50 less vulnerable to illnesses and frail health. However, as with a vaccine, a ‘healthy’ and prime functioning immune system may expose them to more intense side-effects, which could take a beating and tire them out more often than it does to someone who is 65 and older.
It has also been seen that younger people who do get the vaccine are likely to experience harsher side-effects, including fatigue, low-to-moderate grade fever, chills, joint pain, back ache etc.
Younger people, more commonly women, are also likely to experience some ‘unusual’ symptoms post vaccination, that include nausea, abdominal pain, cramps, and temporary changes to the menstrual cycle.
Flu-like symptoms, rapid heartbeat, weakness, soreness are also some examples of side-effects which could be more commonly present in younger people.
However, having mentioned this, do remember that there’s an equal chance that you may get no or negligible side-effects with the vaccine, or it could be less likely to be ignored or go unreported. It still does mean that the vaccine is doing its job well, as long as you are following all preventive practices.
05/5What reactions do people with allergies tend to develop?
Allergic reactions, or anaphylaxis post-vaccination are still a rare occurrence. Nonetheless, a person who has a history of reactions, or sensitive to any of the ingredients present in the COVID-19 vaccine may have a higher risk of undergoing adverse reactions, and hence, must follow all precautions and get help as and when required.
As per experts leading the study, most people who did suffer from an adverse reaction, or developed an allergy showcased symptoms such as fainting, irregular heartbeat, profuse sweating, hives, skin reactions almost minutes following vaccination.
It should be remembered that despite vaccination-related adverse reactions being severe , they can be treated well medically if diagnosed in time. Therefore,if you are at risk, do not miss your vaccination dose, and remember to check-in with a doctor first.
