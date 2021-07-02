Coronavirus vaccine: How side-effects differ in younger people and older people, as per studies – Times of India

Our immunity is at its peak when we are young- in a way, it also makes younger people, i.e. those below the age of 50 less vulnerable to illnesses and frail health. However, as with a vaccine, a ‘healthy’ and prime functioning immune system may expose them to more intense side-effects, which could take a beating and tire them out more often than it does to someone who is 65 and older.

It has also been seen that younger people who do get the vaccine are likely to experience harsher side-effects, including fatigue, low-to-moderate grade fever, chills, joint pain, back ache etc.

Younger people, more commonly women, are also likely to experience some ‘unusual’ symptoms post vaccination, that include nausea, abdominal pain, cramps, and temporary changes to the menstrual cycle.

Flu-like symptoms, rapid heartbeat, weakness, soreness are also some examples of side-effects which could be more commonly present in younger people.

However, having mentioned this, do remember that there’s an equal chance that you may get no or negligible side-effects with the vaccine, or it could be less likely to be ignored or go unreported. It still does mean that the vaccine is doing its job well, as long as you are following all preventive practices.