Coronavirus: Single or double dose? What is better for recovered COVID patients? – Times of India

While avoidance of a second dose for recovered patients would be able to stretch resources, there are also stronger researches to prove that a second dose may not be actually required. For example, studies have observed that people who have had exposure to SARS-COV-2 mount stronger immune responses with single shots, and tend to react less well with second doses.

It has also been shown that the immunity gained through the first dose, i.e., the antibody levels are often equal, or greater than for the ones who haven’t previously been infected and received double doses.

Another scientific study, which has been published in the science journal, Nature, has also found that a single shot was necessary for people who have had COVID-19. The study, which involved 26 participants who had contracted the virus early during the pandemic showed a significantly high immune response with a single dose of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna).

A similar study, conducted by a leading hospital chain based out of Hyderabad observed that a single dose of the Covishield (Oxford-Astrazeneca) vaccine not just boosts antibody production, but works well enough to support a recovered patient who takes the vaccine.