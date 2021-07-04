Coronavirus: Post-vaccination mistakes that put you at the risk of reinfection – Times of India

While the second wave caused widespread devastation, there was also a rise in the number of people who got reinfected or contracted COVID-19 despite getting vaccinated. Many amongst them were the ones who had been partially vaccinated or had received both doses of the vaccine.

Scientifically, these are termed to be ‘breakthrough’ cases of infection. While the chances of catching COVID-19, even after an individual has been fully vaccinated remain on the lower side, yet, the emergence of deadlier variants of concern, such as the Delta variant has given people more reasons to worry. It is speculated that the Delta variant may be able to surpass vaccine-generated antibodies, and thus, compromise immunity.