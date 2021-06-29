Coronavirus live news: Philippines extends restrictions to mid-July; fears of fifth wave in Tokyo – The Guardian

01:39
Philippines extends restrictions to mid-July
Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte has prolonged restrictions on movement and businesses in the Philippine capital and nearby provinces until mid-July, and retained stricter Covid curbs in central and southern areas, an official said on Tuesday, bioreports reports.
Infections in the capital region, home to at least 13 million people, have dropped since peaking in April, but some provinces are battling spikes as the country scrambles to distribute and administer vaccines.
Entertainment venues, amusement parks, and contacts sports are prohibited in the capital region and nearby provinces, while restaurants, gyms and indoor tourist attractions are allowed to operate at up to 40% capacity.
But 21 cities and provinces outside the capital remain under tighter measures to contain the virus.
A ban was extended on inbound travel from Oman, the United Arab Emirates and most countries in South Asia, to ward off highly contagious Covid variants. Local officials have two days to appeal to the president over the restrictions, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.
The Philippines has fully vaccinated only 2.5 million people, or just 3.6% of the 70 million targeted for immunisation this year.
It has received 17.5 million vaccine doses, mostly those of Sinovac, among 40 to 55 million doses of various brands on order for June to September.
In a weekly national address, Duterte told local officials to prepare cold storage facilities for the vaccines.
With more than 1.4 million cases and 24,456 deaths, the Philippines has among the most coronavirus deaths and infections in Asia.
Summary
Meanwhile, a rise in daily cases of the coronavirus in Tokyo has triggered fears of a possible fifth wave of infections, less than a month before the city is due to host the Olympics.
More on these developments shortly. In the meantime, here are the key events from the last few hours:
- British health secretary Sajid Javid said restrictions must come to an end in July. He said taking the step on 19 July was “not only the end of the line, but the start of an exciting new journey for our country”.
- Hong Kong has banned passenger flights from the UK and will stop anyone who has spent two hours in the UK from boarding a plane. The city has deemed the UK “extremely high risk” because of rising cases and the spread of the Delta variant.
- Greece plans to boost its vaccination rates by offering young people €150 to take the vaccine. Prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called it “a gift out of gratitude” to young people.
- Russia has administered at least one dose to 23 million people and says there is increased demand. The country has been suffering a new spike in cases, including in Moscow and St Petersburg – where there are questions about insisting on hosting a Euro 2020 quarter-final on Friday.
- The head of Indian vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute India has lobbied the EU over excluding recipients of its vaccine from “green passes” for travel to Europe. SII licensed the vaccine from AstraZeneva and supplies most Indians and much of the world – especially low and middle-income countries that rely on the vaccine sharing initiative Covax.
