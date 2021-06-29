Coronavirus live news: Philippines extends restrictions to mid-July; fears of fifth wave in Tokyo – The Guardian

Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte has prolonged restrictions on movement and businesses in the Philippine capital and nearby provinces until mid-July, and retained stricter Covid curbs in central and southern areas, an official said on Tuesday, bioreports reports.

Infections in the capital region, home to at least 13 million people, have dropped since peaking in April, but some provinces are battling spikes as the country scrambles to distribute and administer vaccines.

Entertainment venues, amusement parks, and contacts sports are prohibited in the capital region and nearby provinces, while restaurants, gyms and indoor tourist attractions are allowed to operate at up to 40% capacity.

But 21 cities and provinces outside the capital remain under tighter measures to contain the virus.