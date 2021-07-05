coronavirus-latest-news: up-to-350,000-young-workers-face-losing-jobs-as-furlough-winds-down

19- to 24-year-olds are likely to be the hardest hit by the removal of the job support scheme

Up to 350,000 young people aged 19 to 24 face losing their jobs and “being scarred by recession for years to come” as furlough is wound down in coming months, the Institute of Fiscal Studies warns.

The IFS says 19- to 24-year-olds are likely to be the hardest hit by the removal of the job support scheme which has protected them more than any other group from the economic ravages of the pandemic.

In a new research report, the IFS says the age group saw the biggest increase of any age group in the numbers not working any hours, including those who are furloughed.

The number rose by 25 per cent, or around 400,000 people, from the last quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2021 – a significantly higher increase than those seen in older age groups.

The vast majority of those jobs have, so far, been saved by the furlough scheme, with only 50,000 additional 19- to 24-year-olds without any job at all in early 2021 compared with pre-pandemic.

But this means the 19- to 24-year-old age group is especially vulnerable as the furlough scheme is wound down.

05:41 AM

Indonesia seeks more oxygen amid shortage

Parts of Indonesia lack oxygen supplies as the number of critically ill Covid-19 patients who need it increases, the nation’s pandemic response leader said on Monday, after dozens of sick people died at a public hospital that ran out of its central supply.

“Due to an increase of three to four times the amount (of oxygen) needed, the distribution has been hampered,” said Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the coordinating maritime affairs and investment minister.

The government is asking oxygen producers to dedicate their full supply to medical needs and will import it if needed, Mr Pandjaitan said at the virtual news conference.

Medical workers treat patients inside an emergency tent erected to accommodate a surge in Covid-19 cases, at Dr. Sardjito Central Hospital in Yogyakarta – AP

05:33 AM

Chinese city on Myanmar border in lockdown again

A Chinese city near the border with Myanmar has imposed a lockdown and started mass testing after three coronavirus cases were reported on Monday, with officials rushing to curb another outbreak.

It is the second time in four months that Ruili, home to more than 210,000 people, has been locked down after the discovery of cases imported from Myanmar.

Ruili is a major crossing point from Muse in neighbouring Myanmar, which has seen escalating unrest since a February 1 military coup, raising fears that people will try to flood across the border into China to escape the violence.

One of the three infected patients was a Myanmar national, according to health authorities in Yunnan province.

05:20 AM

Pupils mustn’t be denied chance of proper exams next year, academics say

Pupils leaving school without doing any proper exams will be looked down on by employers, experts have warned as they say pupils will have an “asterisk” against their name.

Children who finish school in 2022 will not have sat any GCSE exams due to the pandemic and will also have taken a pared-back A-level syllabus.

Their qualifications will “absolutely” be viewed differently by future employers, according to John Nield, a fellow at the Chartered Institute of Educational Assessors and former chief examiner.

04:39 AM

Australians trapped in vaccine ‘Hunger Games’ says top official

Getting vaccinated in Australia is like “The Hunger Games” a top health official admitted on Monday, as the country battles scarce supplies during a growing outbreak.

A vaccine shortage has led to panicked efforts by people looking to get jabbed, said Brad Hazzard, health minister for the country’s most populous state New South Wales.

“It is almost a sense now of The Hunger Games of people chasing vaccine,” he said of desperate residents turning up at mass vaccination centres or making regular calls to medical facilities in the hope of securing an appointment.

Just seven per cent of Australia’s roughly 25 million residents have been fully vaccinated, one of the lowest proportions for any developed nation.

Many Australians have shunned the available AstraZeneca offering – now only recommended for those aged over 60 – and tried to secure appointments to get the Pfizer shot.

But the odds have not been in their favour as efforts to get more doses of Pfizer and other vaccines remain hampered by late decisions on ordering and limited global supply.

03:20 AM

South Korea’s cases continue to grow

South Korea has reported 711 new cases of the coronavirus as infections continued to grow in the greater capital area.

It was the third straight day of over 700 and the highest daily jump for a Monday since early January, when the country was enduring its worst wave of the virus.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said around 550 of the new cases came from the populated Seoul metropolitan area, where officials delayed a planned easing of social distancing measures to cope with a rise in transmissions.

Cases were also reported in most of the major cities and towns across the country, including Busan, Daejeon and the North and South Gyeongsang provinces.

Thousands of workers gathered to demand job security in Seoul, ignoring the government’s call to cancel the assembly feared to affect the fight against Covid-19 – AP

01:59 AM

Mortuary at Fiji’s largest hospital full as cases surge

The mortuary at Fiji’s largest hospital is now full, the country’s health ministry said on Monday, as the Pacific island nation logs record daily coronavirus cases.

There were no immediate details on the capacity of the morgue. Twenty-eight people have died from Covid-19 in a second wave of infections starting in April, the ministry said on Sunday.

The Colonial War Memorial Hospital in the sole public hospital in the capital of Suva and its facilities are now devoted to caring for Covid patients.

Although Fiji had early success with keeping the virus at bay by closing its borders, the delta variant is now spreading.

01:24 AM

Australia’s New South Wales reports 35 locally acquired cases

New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, reported 35 locally acquired cases on Monday, taking total infections in the latest outbreak of the delta variant to more than 300.

Of Monday’s cases, 28 were either in isolation throughout or for part of their infectious period. Seven cases spent time in the community while they were infectious.

01:01 AM

Biden says Covid-19 not yet ‘vanquished’

President Joe Biden warned Sunday at an Independence Day celebration that Covid has yet to be “vanquished,” even if Americans have made huge progress against the pandemic.

“We’ve gained the upper hand against this virus,” he told a large, cheering crowd of guests on the White House lawn. But he added, “Don’t get me wrong: Covid-19 has not been vanquished. We all know powerful variants have emerged, like the delta variant.”

Joe Biden delivers remarks on the South Lawn of the White House during a celebration of Independence Day – MICHAEL REYNOLDS/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

11:00 PM

