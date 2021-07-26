Coronavirus: Irish pubs and restaurants to resume indoor service – BBC News

By Shane Harrison

BBC News Dublin Correspondent

Indoor hospitality in the Republic of Ireland will return later on Monday.

Customers, including those from Northern Ireland, must have official proof they have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 within the last 180 days.

Many pubs, especially those that do not serve food, have been closed since March 2020.

As the industry gets ready for reopening, customers have been reminded of the new guidelines.

For the overwhelming majority of people in the Republic, they will prove eligibility through the EU’s Digital Covid Cert with its QR codes.

Every adult must also bring along official identification such as a driving licence with a photo.

image copyrightEPA image caption The Digital Covid Certificate is being rolled out across EU member states in July

The lead person at a table or a solo customer will be asked to give his or her name for contact-tracing purposes.

Once inside, there will be a limit of six adults per table, no bar service and, customers can only remove their masks once seated.

Children will be allowed indoors and premises must close by 23:30.

Not all pubs and restaurants will reopen.

Some owners have complained that they have not been given enough time to hire and train staff to comply with the new guidelines.

County Donegal publican Kevin Kavanagh is among those who say the guidance from government has come too late for him to start serving indoors again on Monday.

“I am not fully vaccinated myself, my sister and a few other staff are not fully vaccinated, so we just cannot take the chance,” he told BBC Radio Foyle.

‘Make it work’

“Early Saturday morning, about 1 o’clock I got an email with the guidelines set out. It is more or less impossible for us to open. Our government, I think have let us down again”.

The last year has been “extremely tough and very frustrating” for Ireland’s hospitality sector, he added.

With the Delta variant case numbers continuing to rise, everyone is being asked to obey the rules.

The chief executive of the Health Service Executive (HSE), Paul Reid, urged people in a tweet to safely embrace the reopening and “make it work”.

He also said 83% of adults were partially vaccinated and over 68% fully vaccinated.

For most people the return of indoor hospitality is a welcome development, a sunny glimmer of hope in the slow return to what was once normality.