Coronation Street spoilers – Todd Grimshaw faces shock blackmail – digitalspy.com

Major Coronation Street spoilers follow from this week’s episodes, which are available to watch now as a box set on the ITV Hub. Some readers may prefer to avoid these storyline details, as the episodes haven’t yet aired on ITV.

Coronation Street has revealed a big new storyline for Todd Grimshaw as teenager Will blackmails him.

Todd (Gareth Pierce) is currently hiding a huge secret, as he resorted to shocking lengths to sabotage Billy Mayhew and Paul Foreman’s relationship last year.

The schemer hired Will to manipulate Paul for several weeks, and this ultimately paid off when Billy dumped his partner for bringing trouble to their door. Billy later reunited with Todd, unaware that he played any role in the break-up.

In a new storyline twist available to watch now on the ITV Hub, Todd’s past comes back to haunt him as Will reappears on the cobbles.

Joseph ScanlonITV

Related: Coronation Street kicks off Todd Grimshaw’s downfall in 23 new spoiler pictures

Will starts sending Todd threatening notes and text messages, warning that his secrets are about to come out.

Todd initially assumes that the culprit is Paul, who is heartbroken by news of his engagement to Billy.

However, Will soon emerges from the shadows and makes his plan clear to Todd – demanding £4,000 in return for his silence.

Although Todd paid Will for his help at the time, the teenager now hopes to extort more money from him by threatening to tell Billy everything.

ITV

Related: Coronation Street star Cherylee Houston reveals all on Izzy’s big return story

In Tuesday night’s hour-long episode (July 6), Todd tries to stand up to Will by threatening to harm him if he continues with the blackmail threats.

Will refuses to be intimidated, merely telling Todd that he has now increased the price tag to £5,000.

By the end of the week, Todd resorts to making a desperate call to the bank to discuss a possible loan. He is left in despair when he’s told that he’s not eligible.

Will Todd find a way to pay off Will, or is his secret about to come out?

Coronation Street airs these scenes on Tuesday, July 6 at 9pm on ITV. However, all of this week’s episodes are available to watch now on the ITV Hub.

