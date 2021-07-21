Nigeria’s leading financial institution, Coronation Merchant Bank (CMB), is set to hold the July edition of its Interactive Session themed “Capital mobilization through the Private Markets”on July 26, 2021.

Bola Onadele Koko, the Chief Executive Officer of FMDQ Group will deliver the keynote address.

Leading professionals including Magnus Nnoka, National President of Risk Managers Association of Nigeria and CMB Chief Risk Officer; Chinwe Egwim, Chief Economist, CMB; and Suru Daniels, Head of Investment Banking at CMB, will attend the session.

Banjo Adegbohungbe, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Merchant Bank, said the webinar seeks to provide winning insights for corporates and investors seeking to explore options for raising capital and investing in the private markets.

Adegbohungbe further explained that the aim is to give clarity in “these uncertain times” to those seeking alpha returns.

“The session seeks to strengthen the private market and provide solutions for corporates looking for avenues to raise capital. We intend to host more webinars on other critical drivers of economic growth”, he added.

Suru Daniels, Group Head, Investment Banking, stated: “In this new reality that has enveloped the whole world, we have a duty to enlighten our clients on how they can navigate these uncertain times.

“The Coronation Interactive Session is an ongoing event that provides a platform to create significant value for our customers around major issues that impact their business objectives”.

To register for the webinar, go to https://www.coronationmb.com/event-registration/ or visit the Bank’s website.