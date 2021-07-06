coronation-merchant-bank-appoints-chinwe-egwim-as-chief-economist

Leading financial institution, Coronation Merchant Bank Limited has announced the appointment of Chinwe Egwim as the Chief Economist of the Bank.

Prior to joining Coronation Merchant Bank, she worked at FBNQuest Merchant Bank, FBN Capital, Fitch Ratings Milan and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

She holds a Masters in Financial Economics from Kingston University London, a BA in Economics from Kwame Nkrumah University Kumasi Ghana and is an alumna of the European School of Economics.

With over 500 published economic notes under her belt, Chinwe has carved a niche as an outstanding economist renowned for consistently applying rigorous analysis in her work whilst ensuring Africa’s economic landscape is better understood.

Her contributions have also supported high-level committees’ setup by development agencies like the World Bank. She has been included in IMF Article IV consultations and is also an active member of the Africa Development Bank Meetings.

Presently, Chinwe sits as a member of the board committee on research at the Nigeria Economic Summit Group and has served as Resident Economist for the research-based initiative, AiR – Africa Investment Roundtable.

Commenting on her appointment, the Managing Director/CEO of Coronation Merchant Bank, Banjo Adegbohungbe said, “Chinwe brings in a wealth of experience in economic analysis and financial matters.

“Her broad experience and competence – within macroeconomics, research, economic policy and reforms – positions her appropriately to provide strategic insights for our customers. We are certain she will be an excellent addition to the Coronation team and we trust she will enjoy working with us.”