Coronation Merchant Bank Limited has appointed Chinwe Egwim as the chief economist of the bank.

The bank said in a statement on Monday that before joining Coronation Merchant Bank, Egwim had worked at FBNQuest Merchant Bank, FBN Capital, Fitch Ratings Milan and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Commenting on her appointment, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Coronation Merchant Bank, Banjo Adegbohungbe, said, “Egwim brings in a wealth of experience in economic analysis and financial matters. Her broad experience and competence, within macroeconomics, research, as well as economic policy and reforms, positions her appropriately to provide strategic insights for our customers. We are certain she will be an excellent addition to the Coronation team. We trust she will enjoy working with us.”

The statement added, she holds a Masters in Financial Economics from Kingston University London, a BA in Economics from Kwame Nkrumah University Kumasi Ghana and, an alumna of the European School of Economics.

It stated Egwim had carved a niche as an economist renowned for consistently applying rigorous analysis in her work while ensuring Africa’s economic landscape was better understood. Her contributions had also supported high-level committees’ setup by development agencies like the World Bank. She was included in the IMF Article IV consultations.

