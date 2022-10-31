Coronation Merchant Bank advocates for Responsible Financing to Enhance Sustainability

News

Nigeria’s leading financial institution, Coronation Merchant Bank hosted a cross-section of experts to engage on the role of financial institutions on sustainability at the recently held Coronation Interactive Session themed, “Sustainability and Responsible Financing”. The session was the fifth in the company’s interactive webinar series focused on generating solutions to topical economic challenges across the African continent.

Speaking at the webinar, the Managing Director/CEO of Coronation Merchant Bank, Banjo Adegbohungbe, said “by being deliberate about their lending and investment decisions and in the focus of the solutions they deliver to their clients, financial institutions can play a leading role in accelerating the necessary transition towards a sustainable economy.“

Rukaiya El-Rufai, Partner, Sustainability and Climate Change, PWC, who was the lead speaker at the event, stressed that “profits and purpose are not tradeoffs. They are complimentary to one another. Businesses that base their business and investment decisions on sustainability principles are more likely to not only have a beneficial societal impact but also to maximize performance and enhance their bottom-line in the long term, thereby providing value for their stakeholders.“

Other discussants at the interactive session included Taiwo Olatunji, Group Head, Investment Banking, Coronation Merchant Bank, and Grace Paschal Mdemu, Associate, Capital Markets, Green Finance, FSD Africa.

About Coronation Merchant Bank

News continues after this ad

Coronation Merchant Bank was established in 2015 to provide wholesale banking to a long-underserved market. The Bank offers Corporate & Investment Banking, Private Banking/Wealth Management and Global Markets/Treasury Services to its niche clientele. It is the first and only merchant bank in Nigeria with an international risk rating. It presently has two branches located in Abuja and Port Harcourt with its Head Office in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Bank has been the recipient of numerous international and national awards including Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by World Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Banking & Finance Review, Best Investment Bank by Global Business Outlook, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by International Finance and Best Investment Bank in Nigeria at the BusinessDay Banking and Financial Institution Awards.

News continues after this ad

Related

–