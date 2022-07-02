Home SPORTS Cornet stuns No. 1 Swiatek; streak ends at 37
Cornet stuns No. 1 Swiatek; streak ends at 37

No. 1 Iga Swiatek had her 37-match win streak come to an end with a loss to Alize Cornet in the third round at Wimbledon.

