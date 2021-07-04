Home NEWS Copa America semi-final fixtures confirmed
Copa America semi-final fixtures confirmed

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
The last four teams standing in the Copa America have been confirmed.

They are Colombia, Brazil, Argentina and Peru.

Hosts Brazil had earlier booked their place in the semi-final, where they will face Peru.

On Sunday, Argentina thrashed Ecuador 3-0 with Messi starring for his country.

Colombia overcame Uruguay on penalties in the second quarter-final tie of the day.

Both teams will now face each other for a place in the final.

The semi-final games will be played on July 5 and 6 respectively, while the final is billed for July 10.

