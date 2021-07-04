copa-america-semi-final-fixtures-confirmed

The last four teams standing in the Copa America have been confirmed.

They are Colombia, Brazil, Argentina and Peru.

Hosts Brazil had earlier booked their place in the semi-final, where they will face Peru.

On Sunday, Argentina thrashed Ecuador 3-0 with Messi starring for his country.

Colombia overcame Uruguay on penalties in the second quarter-final tie of the day.

Both teams will now face each other for a place in the final.

The semi-final games will be played on July 5 and 6 respectively, while the final is billed for July 10.