copa-america:-messi-reacts-as-argentina-qualify-for-semi-final

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, refused to focus on personal accolades as they beat Ecuador 3-0 on Saturday, to qualify for the Copa America semi-final.

Messi scored a free-kick and laid on two assists, as they progressed into the last four.

The 34-year-old’s goal was his 76th goal for Argentina, taking him to within one of Pele’s South American records.

Copa America: Three countries qualify for quarter-finals

“I’ve always said that individual prizes are secondary, we’re here for something else,” Messi said.

“We have an objective and we’re focused on that.

“It was a hard match, we know how difficult an opponent they can be. The important thing is we’ve taken another step forward.”

