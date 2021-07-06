Home NEWS Copa America: Lucas Paqueta sends Brazil into final after win over Peru
NEWSNews Africa

Copa America: Lucas Paqueta sends Brazil into final after win over Peru

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
copa-america:-lucas-paqueta-sends-brazil-into-final-after-win-over-peru

Brazil on Tuesday morning defeated Peru 1-0 in the semi-final of the Copa America.

Lucas Paqueta scored the only goal of the match in the first to ensure Brazil qualify for the Copa America final ahead of Peru.

Neymar set up Paqueta to score the only goal as hosts Brazil beat Peru at the Olympic Stadium.

The semi-final was a repeat of the last final, two years ago, when a Brazil team shorn of the injured Neymar also triumphed on home soil.

Brazil will face either Argentina or Colombia in the final on July 11 at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Maracana stadium.

Argentina and Colombia will tackle each other in the semi-final on Wednesday morning.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Nigerian troops capture Boko Haram suppliers, recover weapons,...

Bethel School: Shehu Sani names two masterminds of...

IPOB makes clarifications on report linking Nnamdi Kanu’s...

Baba Ijesha: Iyabo Ojo reacts to Yomi Fabiyi’s...

COVID-19: FG releases N500bn, creates 800,000 jobs –...

Bethel abduction: Buhari issues directive to security agencies

Southern Governors are like Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho...

I did not insult Igbo, Hausa tribes –...

Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know...

Southern Governors are like Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho...

Leave a Reply