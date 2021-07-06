copa-america:-lucas-paqueta-sends-brazil-into-final-after-win-over-peru

Brazil on Tuesday morning defeated Peru 1-0 in the semi-final of the Copa America.

Lucas Paqueta scored the only goal of the match in the first to ensure Brazil qualify for the Copa America final ahead of Peru.

Neymar set up Paqueta to score the only goal as hosts Brazil beat Peru at the Olympic Stadium.

The semi-final was a repeat of the last final, two years ago, when a Brazil team shorn of the injured Neymar also triumphed on home soil.

Brazil will face either Argentina or Colombia in the final on July 11 at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Maracana stadium.

Argentina and Colombia will tackle each other in the semi-final on Wednesday morning.