Copa America: I want Argentina in the final – Neymar

Brazil forward, Neymar Jr, has said he hopes to face Argentina in the final of this year’s Copa America.

Neymar was speaking after they beat Peru 1-0 in Monday’s semi-final.

Lucas Paqueta scored the only goal in the 35th minute, as Selecao booked their place in Saturday’s decider at the Maracana stadium.

The second semi-final between Argentina and Colombia will be played Tuesday.

“I want Argentina, I am cheering them on,” Neymar said with a smile.

“I have friends there and in the final Brazil will win.”

The last time the two countries met in a Copa America final was in 2007.

Copa America: Three countries qualify for quarter-finals

That year, Brazil beat Argentina 3-0.

It would not only pit the tournament’s only unbeaten teams against each other, it would also be a showdown between two former Barcelona teammates Neymar and Lionel Messi.

